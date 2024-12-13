Veteran defenceman Justin Schultz announced his retirement from professional hockey on Friday after a brief stint with HC Lugano in Switzlerand this season.

Schultz signed with Lugano in October and posted six assists in eight games with the club.

"Mine is a strictly personal choice," Schultz said in a statement released by the team. "I discussed it with my family and I made the decision to end my career here and return to Canada. I thank Hockey Club Lugano for the professionalism shown and for respecting my choice and I wish the club and the team to find the path to success again.”

Schultz, 34, recorded seven goals and 26 points in 70 games with the Seattle Kraken last season while averaging 16:28 of ice time. He became a free agent in July as his two-year, $6 million deal with the Kraken expired.

Drafted 43rd overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2008, Schultz has 71 goals and 324 points in 745 career games split between the Edmonton Oilers, Penguins, Washington Capitals, and Kraken.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.