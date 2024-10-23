Veteran NHL defenceman Justin Schultz signed a one-year contract with HC Lugano of the Swiss National League on Wednesday.

Schultz, 34, recorded seven goals and 26 points in 70 games with the Seattle Kraken last season while averaging 16:28 of ice time. He became a free agent in July as his two-year, $6 million deal with the Kraken expired.

Drafted 43rd overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2008, Schultz has 71 goals and 324 points in 745 career games split between the Edmonton Oilers, Penguins, Washington Capitals, and Kraken.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.