Veteran defenceman Marc Staal announced his retirement on Thursday after 17 seasons in the NHL.

Staal is joining the New York Rangers as a player development assistant, the team announced.

The 37-year-old appeared in 35 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season, posting one goal and five points.

Selected 12th overall in the 2005 draft by the Rangers, Staal appeared in 1,136 games over his career. He had 53 goals and 234 points while playing for the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Flyers.