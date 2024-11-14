Veteran defenceman Matt Irwin announced his retirement on Thursday after 10 NHL seasons.

Irwin appeared in 65 games last season with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, posting five goals and 16 points.

The 36-year-old last played in the NHL with the Washington Capitals, skating in 61 games during the 2022-23 season.

“As I reflect on my career, I can’t help but feel incredibly grateful and fortunate to have lived out my childhood dream of playing in the NHL," Irwin said in a statement released by the NHLPA. "My success would not have been possible without the support of my family, my in-laws and especially my wife, Chantel, and two kids Beckem and Lennon. You all pushed me to be the best version of myself on and off the ice.

"I would like to thank my agent, Ian Pulver, for his guidance and unwavering support throughout my career.

"I would like to thank all of the organizations that took a chance on me and allowed me to wear their jersey and represent their team and city.

"I want to thank all of the coaches and staff on each team that helped me reach my potential and become the player I was on the ice.

"I’m fortunate to have been surrounded by the best group of teammates that I could have possibly asked for. Each and every one of them made coming to the rink the best years of my life. I hope our paths cross somewhere down the road.

"There are so many people I would like to thank and it’s really hard to express my gratitude the way that you all deserve, but please know that everyone that I crossed paths with during my career means the world to me and my family, and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Irwin appeared ion 461 career games with the San Jose Sharks, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres and Captials, posting 25 goals and 93 points.

He went undrafted to begin his career.