Veteran American defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk announced his retirement after 14- seasons in the NHL on Tuesday.

Shattenkirk, 35, played last season with the Boston Bruins, recording six goals and 24 points in 61 games. He added an assist in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

Drafted 14th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2007, Shattenkirk has 103 goals and 484 points in 952 career games split between the Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, and Bruins.

Shattenkirk helped the Lightning win the 2020 Stanley Cup after registering three goals and 13 points while averaging 19:30 minutes during their playoff run.

The New Rochelle, N.Y., native represented the United States at the 2014 Olympics, recording three assists in a fourth-place finish. He also represented his country at the 2011 World Championship, registering a goal and three points in an eighth-place finish.