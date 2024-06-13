Executive Laurence Gilman and the Toronto Maple Leafs have mutually parted ways, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Thursday.

Gilman joined the Maple Leafs as an assistant general manager ahead of the 2018-19 season, and worked that position for six seasons. He is also the senior VP of hockey operations for the Toronto Marlies.

Gilman's deal was set to expire next month before the executive and team decided to part ways.

He previously served as assistant GM of the Vancouver Canucks and Phoenix Coyotes in his extended career.

The Maple Leafs were eliminated in seven games by the Boston Bruins in the playoffs this season. Despite qualifying for the playoffs each of the last eight seasons, the Maple Leafs have advanced beyond the first round just once - in 2023, when they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.