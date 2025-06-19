Corey Perry wants to remain with the Edmonton Oilers next season, the veteran forward said at his media availability on Thursday.

"I would love to stay here. I'll let the higher ups do the rest of the talking but I thought I went out and left everything on the ice, everything I could give," Perry said. "We'll see where it goes and hopefully we're back"

The 40-year-old was a key part of helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second-consecutive season, scoring 10 goals and 14 points in 22 postseason games. He scored 19 goals and 30 points in 81 games last season, his second in Edmonton.

The 6-foot-3 winger is coming off a one-year, $1.4 million contract.

Drafted 28th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2003, Perry has 448 goals and 935 points in 1,392 career games split between the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, and Oilers.

The two-time first-team all-star helped the Ducks win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2007, recording six goals and 15 points.

Perry also won the Hart Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in 2011 after recording 50 goals and 98 points in 82 games.

The Peterborough, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, bringing home gold both times. He also represented his country three times at the World Championship, winning gold in 2016.

Perry also helped Canada to a first-place finish at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.