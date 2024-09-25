Veteran F Kessel open to PTO as he looks to continue career

Despite not playing at all last season, Phil Kessel is not ready to hang up his skates just yet.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that Kessel is still looking to continue his NHL career and is open to taking a diminished role with a team.

"We mentioned him a few times last year. He didn't play in the NHL. He wanted to. He is willing still to try and help an NHL team," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "He's willing to sign a PTO if the fit is right. And one of the things that his camp has alerted teams that have called about him is that ‘Don't worry about that ironman streak.’ It's not going to be an issue. He's open to a part-time role and not playing every game, and that's a pretty key departure, I think, from the past.

"So the bottom line is, ‘Phil the Thrill’ is still open to coming back if the fit is right."

Kessel worked out with the Vancouver Canucks in February last season, but ultimately did not sign with the team.

Set to turn 36 on Oct. 2, Kessel has not played since winning a Stanley Cup - his third - with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, when appeared in only four playoff contests.

Selected with the fifth overall pick of the 2006 draft, Kessel has appeared in 1,286 games over 17 seasons with the Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

A three-time All-Star, Kessel's 992 career points (413 goals and 579 assists) are 12th-most all-time among American players.