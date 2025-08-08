Veteran forward Kyle Clifford announced his retirement on Friday after 15 professional seasons.

Clifford, who spent the past four seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, is moving into a player development role with the team.

The 34-year-old last played with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23 and spent the past two years with the Toronto Marlies. He posted two goals and eight points in 17 games with the AHL club last season.

Selected in the second round of the 2009 draft by the Kings, Clifford won two Stanley Cups during his time in Los Angeles.

He finishes his career with 66 goals, 144 points and 905 penalty minutes in 753 games with the Kings, Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues.