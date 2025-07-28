After missing the majority of the final two seasons of his contract with the Washington Capitals due to health reasons, Nicklas Backstrom is set to resume his career in Sweden.

Backstrom, 37, signed a one-year contract with an additional one-year option with Brynas IF on Monday, returning to the team he played with before making the leap to the NHL in 2006.

"I have always felt that I would like to represent Brynäs again someday if the opportunity arose," Backstrom said, per a translation. "I have long had a great drive to return to Brynäs. After undergoing rehab and being away from the game for almost two seasons, I feel very charged and full of energy to contribute to the club's future successes."

Backstrom announced eight games into the 2023-24 season that he would be stepping away from hockey for health reasons and has not played since. He underwent left hip resurfacing surgery in June 2022, returning in January to appear in 39 games that season.

The Gavle, Sweden native's five-year, $46 million contract - carrying a $9.5 million cap hit - expired on July 1, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Backstrom, the Capitals’ all-time assists leader with 762, recorded 271 goals and 1,033 points in 1,105 career games with the Capitals.

Selected fourth overall by Washington in the 2006 draft, Backstrom sits second in franchise history in points, games played, power-play points (421) and overtime goals (9), and fourth in goals, power-play goals (86) and game-winning goals (39).

"Thank you, Nicklas Bäckström," Capitals owner Ted Leonsis wrote on X Monday. "One of the best to ever lace 'em up for the @Capitals and a pillar of our team and our community! @Brynas just got a whole bunch of new fans here in Washington, DC. We look forward to watching you play and welcoming you back to DC soon!"