Zack Kassian is continuing his playing career overseas.

Kassian, who announced his retirement from the NHL in October, signed with HC Sparta Praha in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

Kassian spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes, posting two goals in 50 penalty minutes in 50 games. His contract was bought out by the Coyotes after the season.

The 33-year-old winger attended Anaheim Ducks camp on a professional tryout basis prior to this season, but was not offered a contract.

A native of Windsor, Ont., Kassian was originally taken with the 13th overall selection of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes.

He would go on to appear in 661 games for the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Coyotes. He has 92 goals and 111 assists over that time and his 913 career penalty minutes are ninth-most since he made his NHL debut in 2011.

Internationally, Kassian represented Canada at a number of youth levels and was a member of the team that won a silver medal at the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo.