New York Rangers veteran forward Chris Kreider was a healthy scratch for Monday afternoon's game against the Devils in New Jersey, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old American has spent his entire 13-year career with the Rangers and has recorded 11 goals with one assist over 30 games this season.

A year removed from winning the NHL's Presidents' Trophy with 55 wins and 114 points, the Rangers have taken a major step back this season with a 16-16-1 record. They have lost seven of their last 10 games and sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division.

Trade rumours have swirled around the Rangers all season long as general manager Chris Drury already dealt captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks earlier this month.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported in November that Drury "specifically mentioned Trouba and Kreider as veteran Rangers players that he'd be willing to move on from under the right circumstances"

The NHL currently has a trade freeze over the holiday season as team's can't deal players until Dec. 27.

Kreider is in the fifth season of a seven-year, $45.50 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $6.5 million.

Selected 19th overall by the Rangers in 2009, Kreider has tallied 315 goals and 249 assists over 845 career games in New York. He's added 48 goals and 28 assists over 123 career playoff games.