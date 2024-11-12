Veteran goaltender Michael Hutchinson will be continuing his playing career in Europe.

The 34-year-old has signed with SaiPa of the Finnish Liiga on a one-year contract for the remainder the season on Tuesday,

The move comes just over a month after Hutchinson was released from his professional tryout with the New Jersey Devils in training camp. He appeared in one NHL game last season with the Detroit Red Wings and posted a 14-14-3 record with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffons.

Hutchinson has career a record of 57-62-18 with a goals-against average of 2.94 and .903 save percentage in 154 regular-season appearances.

The Barrie, Ont. native spent the first five seasons of his NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets and has also played for the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.