Veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek has signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks with an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The 31-year-old was previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer as he plays out the last of a three-year, $11.4 million contract.

The Czech Republic native has appeared in 32 games for the Blackhawks this season, posting a 12-17-1 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

This is Mrazek's second year in Chicago after he was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Mrazek has a career record of 162-141-35 alongside a 2.78 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.