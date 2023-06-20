There is expected to be no shortage of goaltenders available when the free-agent market opens on July 1, and that list will include veterans James Reimer and Thomas Greiss.

Agent Ray Petkau, who represents Reimer and Greiss, confirmed to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic that both goaltenders will be looking for new teams this summer.

Petkau said Reimer has already been given permission by the San Jose Sharks to begin negotiating with other teams ahead of Free Agent Frenzy.

Petkau said Reimer has already been given permission by the San Jose Sharks to begin negotiating with other teams ahead of Free Agent Frenzy.

“He won’t return to San Jose," Petkau said of Reimer. "[General manager] Mike Grier was kind enough to let us talk to teams, which we have been doing and we have a number of interested teams. Just to get a head start on that is great. Mike and the team there absolutely love Reims, but given where they’re at [rebuilding], it made sense for them to let him go. But he loved his time in San Jose.’’

Reimer had a 12-21-8 record this season with the Sharks, posting a .890 save percentage and a 3.48 goals-against average.

The 35-year-old has a career record of 204-169-61 over 475 games with the Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Petkau said the St. Louis Blues are ready to move on from Greiss with 22-year-old Joel Hofer taking on a bigger role next season.

“He won’t be back in St. Louis. He enjoyed his time there as well," Petkau told LeBrun. "They have young Joel Hofer who’s ready and on a one-way next season. So, Thomas won’t be back in St. Louis. He would have actually very much welcomed a return. But for some of these players who have been around a while, they’ve seen that happen a few times. And he’s extremely dependable. He’s rarely injured. … He would like to come back. He’s not done. If we can find the right situation, he’ll be back in the league next year as well.’’

Greiss, 37, went 7-10-1 with the Blues this season, with a .896 save percentage and a 3.58 GAA.

A third-round pick of the Sharks in 2004, Greiss has a career record of 162-130-37 over 368 games with the Blues, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and Sharks.