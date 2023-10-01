Veteran NHL forward Brandon Sutter has announced his retirement from professional hockey after being released from his professional try-out with the Edmonton Oilers.

Sutter had not played the last two NHL seasons due to long COVID. He last skated in the NHL during the bubble season in 2020-21, recording nine goals and 12 points in 43 games for the Vancouver Canucks. He signed a PTO on Aug. 29 with the Oilers.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity that Ken, Jay and the Oilers organization have provided to me the past few weeks," said Sutter in a statement after his release. "You need to be 100 percent healthy to compete in the NHL, and although my health continues to improve, in consideration of my health and family, I am officially retiring from hockey.

"Thank you to the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins and Hurricanes, as well as all my past coaches, trainers and teammates for the incredible experiences throughout my 13 seasons in the NHL."

Selected 11th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2007 NHL Draft, he helped Canada win gold at the 2008 World Juniors.

In 770 career NHL games, Sutter scored 152 goals with 289 points split between the Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks.