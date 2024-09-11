As NHL training camps inch closer, multiple teams have shown interest in veteran winger James van Riemsdyk on a professional tryout, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Johnston notes that van Riemsdyk is one of the few remaining left wing options available and is viewed as a high-character veteran around the league. He expects him to land a PTO before camps open next week.

Other veteran forwards to land PTOs recently include Max Pacioretty (Toronto Maple Leafs), Tyler Johnson (Boston Bruins), Tanner Pearson (Vegas Golden Knights), Nikolai Kulemin (Ottawa Senators), Steven Lorentz (Maple Leafs) and Austin Watson (Detroit Red Wings).

Van Riemsdyk, 35, spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Boston Bruins, scoring 11 goals with 38 points in 71 games.

He was drafted second overall in 2007 by the Philadelphia Flyers. After spending the first three seasons of his NHL career with the Flyers, he was dealt to the Maple Leafs in a one-for-one trade for defenceman Luke Schenn. Van Riemsdyk would spent six seasons in Toronto before returning to Philadelphia, where he played another five seasons.

In 1,011 career NHL games, the Middletown, New Jersey native has scored 311 goals with 629 career points split between the Flyers, Maple Leafs and Bruins.