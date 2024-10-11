The NHL season is officially underway and a few veteran defencemen are still looking for work to continue their careers.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports Mark Giordano, John Klingberg, and Kevin Shattenkirk are all still hoping to find a landing spot after going unsigned in the off-season.

"All of these guys hope that the league has not passed them by at this point in time," Johnston said on Insider Trading. "There’s some different situations here with each. In Klingberg’s case, he’s coming back from double hip surgery in January. He’s still a couple months out from being ready, but working very hard towards getting back, hopes he can do so.

"Shattenkirk is ready to go today, pick up the phone and give his agent a call. They’ve been in touch with some teams and he’s hoping to latch on soon.

"And as for Giordano, he was the oldest skater last year in the league. He’s hoping for one more year at age 41, and in particular, he wants to land somewhere where he can be a depth option on a team with a chance to win a Stanley Cup, something he hasn’t done during his career but would certainly like to.

"I’ll throw one more name out there, too, Justin Schultz, coming off of a good season in Seattle. He’s actually turned down some NHL jobs. He might end up going to Europe If he doesn’t find the right fit, but he’s another veteran D that is taking calls from NHL teams."

Giordano played sporadically with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, posting three goals and nine points in 46 games. He did not dress in any of Toronto's seven playoff games. He was the oldest player in the league this past season.

The long-time Calgary Flames defenceman has 158 goals and 577 points in 1,148 career NHL games. He won the Norris Trophy with the Flames as team captain in 2019. Two years later, he was selected by the Seattle Kraken in their expansion draft, spending 55 games as team captain before he was dealt to the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline in 2022.

Klingberg also spent last season with the Maple Leafs after inking a one-year, $4.15 million deal as a free agent. He struggled in his 14 games with the team, recording five assists while being minus-7 before undergoing season-ending surgery.

The 32-year-old blueliner as 81 goals and 331 assists over 633 career games with the Dallas Stars, Ducks, Wild and Maple Leafs.

Shattenkirk, 35, recorded six goals and 24 points in 61 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He added an assist in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the second round.

Drafted 14th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2007, Shattenkirk has 103 goals and 484 points in 952 career games split between the Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, and Bruins. He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2020

Schultz, 34, recorded seven goals and 26 points in 70 games with the Seattle Kraken last season while averaging 16:28 of ice time.

Drafted 43rd overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2008, Schultz has 71 goals and 324 points in 745 career games split between the Edmonton Oilers, Penguins, Washington Capitals, and Kraken. The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.