Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy has avoided a suspension for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers forward Trent Frederic, instead drawing a $7,812.50 fine from the league, NHL Player Safety announced Friday evening.

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Roy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct in overtime during his team's eventual 5-4 loss Thursday night as the Golden Knights fell behind 2-0 in the second-round series.

Roy and Frederic were battling for the puck along the boards in the Oilers zone when the puck went airborne, Frederic seemingly made an initial attempt to play the puck, which Roy reacted to with a cross-check to Frederic's head.

The Oilers were unable to capitalize on the five-minute power play that came just over five minutes into overtime with the two teams deadlocked at 4-4. The team would score just under five minutes after the penalty expired.

​Frederic was left visibly bleeding in the aftermath, but remained in the game.

Game 3 in the series will go Saturday night in Edmonton.