TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Victor Hedman had an assist for his 700th career point, Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point each scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their seventh straight home game, beating the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Saturday night.

Both teams played their final game before the All-Star break. Tampa Bay has won eight of nine overall, while New Jersey has two wins in its last seven.

Nick Paul had a goal and an assist, Brandon Hagel, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for his seventh victory in his last eight starts.

Ondrej Palat, Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek finished with 36 saves.

Hedman reach the milestone point on Tampa Bay’s opening goal. Hedman stepped into a shot at the left point that was tipped by Paul at 1:09 of the second period. Hedman is the fourth active defenseman to reach 700 points, joining Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang.

Hagel put the Lightning up 2-0 on a rebound from Hedman’s point shot with 9:20 left in the second. With two assists in the second period, Hedman also had his 64th career multi-point period, third most among active defensemen.

The Lightning outshot New Jersey 19-4 in the second period.

The Devils cut the deficit to 2-1 on a rebound goal from Palat, who played 10 seasons with Tampa Bay, winning two Stanley Cups.

Stamkos answered that a minute later to regain the two-goal lead before Bratt scored off the rush at 7:19. Point made it a two-goal edge again with 6:08 left.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Colorado on Tuesday, Feb. 6

Lightning: At New York Rangers on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

