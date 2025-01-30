Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman will serve as one of the captains at the 4 Nations Face-off, it was announced Thursday.

Hedman draws the 'C' for Sweden with Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander, Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Erik Karlsson and Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm serving as alternates.

Hedman has seven goals and 33 assists for 40 points in 47 games while averaging 23:27 of ice time per game this season, his 16th with the Bolts.

The 34-year-old has previously represented Sweden internationally but this is the first time he'll serve as team captain. He was an assistant captain for Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Championships, where they won bronze.

Meanwhile, Sweden announced Wednesday that goaltender Samuel Ersson will replace Jacob Markstrom, who is dealing with a sprained MCL.

Ersson, 25, is 15-9-2 with a .890 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in 28 games this season for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Barkov draws Finland 'C'

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers was named captain for Finland earlier on Thursday. The United States and Canada will unveil their leadership groups later in the day.

Barkov draws the 'C' with Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen along with San Jose Sharks centre Mikael Granlund serving as alternates.

The four-team tournament begins on Feb. 12 and runs through Feb. 20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.