NEW YORK (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Sunday night.

Corey Perry and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton, which won its second-straight to complete a four-game road trip. The Oilers were coming off a 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders on Friday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 21 saves.

Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin had 20 saves. New York snapped a two-game win streak.

Arvidsson beat Shesterkin with high shot at 6:09 of the third for his ninth goal of the season to put Edmonton up 2-1.

McDavid made it a two-goal lead with his 25th with 3:25 remaining.

Perry scored a power-play goal off a goalmouth scramble with 43 seconds left in the first period to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead. It was the 39-year-old's 15th of the season and 444th of his career.

Cuylle tied it with his 18th at the five-minute mark of the second.

TAKEAWAYS

Rangers: New York lost its third straight at home to slip to 16-15-3 at Madison Square Garden.

Oilers: Edmonton improved to 19-13-2 on the road.

KEY MOMENT

Skinner stopped Rangers forward J.T. Miller at 9:40 of the third on the power play, then denied Adam Fox with 6:39 left.

KEY STAT

Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl also assisted on Perry’s goal. Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 101 points, including 52 assists. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has 103 points to lead the NHL.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Rangers: Host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

