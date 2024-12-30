WINNIPEG — Gabriel Vilardi scored a pair of power-play goals 62 seconds apart in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets extend their winning streak to four games with a 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and 42nd of his career.

Defenceman Dylan DeMelo recorded his first goal of the season for the Jets (27-10-1) in front of the sixth sellout of the season at Canada Life Centre. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists.

Winnipeg is 9-2-1 in its last 12 games following a season-long four-game losing streak.

The Predators (11-19-7) dropped their second straight game and are 3-2-1 in their last six games and 4-6-1 in their past 11 outings.

Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots for Nashville.

No goals were scored in the first period, with the teams knotted at nine shots apiece.

Nashville, which went into the game with the NHL’s best penalty kill at 86.9 per cent, denied the Jets on one man advantage in the opening period and two in the second.

It would take even strength for the Jets to make it 1-0 when DeMelo took a pass from Morgan Barron and fired the puck past Saros on the glove side for the defenceman’s first goal of the season at 17:18. DeMelo has six assists.

Nashville started the third period on the power play, but didn’t get any shots on goal.

After Vilardi recorded his 16th goal of the season at 13:44 with the two-man advantage, he made it 3-0 with one extra man at 14:46.

Winnipeg has scored a power-play marker in a season-high seven consecutive games.

Connor extended his point streak to seven games with six goals and nine helpers.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg didn’t shift into its aggressive style of game until late in the second period. It paid off with DeMelo’s goal that ignited the home crew.

Predators: Nashville kept the game tight by killing off three of Winnipeg’s power-play chances, but couldn’t stick it out for two more. They also failed to capitalize on their two power-play opportunities.

KEY MOMENT

Predators defenceman Jeremy Lauzon took his third penalty of the game with 7:43 remaining, then the team was called for too many men to send the Jets on a two-man power play for 48 seconds. Vilardi scored 15 seconds later to make it 2-0 and added another one with the man advantage.

KEY STAT

The Jets are 19-0-1 when ahead after two periods, while the Predators are 1-15-2 when trailing after two.

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Jets: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2024.