New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck clarified Thursday that a closed-door players meeting held last weekend was not about criticizing general manager Chris Drury.

“When we have a closed door meeting it’s about us [as players],” Trocheck told reporters, noting the meeting came after Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan first reported the meeting on Tuesday, noting that multiple Rangers players are frustrated with Drury, though she did not say that was the subject of the meeting for the free-falling team.

The Rangers, who won the Presidents' Trophy last season, have been in a tailspin that started just before Drury sent out a memo informing other general managers that he was open to making changes to his roster. Drury made veterans Jacob Trouba and Chris Kreider available on the trade market, along with 2019 second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko.

Trouba, the team's then-captain, was dealt to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 6 after the team threatened to waive him if he did not waive his no-trade clause for a deal. Kakko was dealt Wednesday to the Seattle Kraken after sounding off his healthy scratch for Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Blues.

"Haven’t been on the ice too much when [opponents] score a goal," Kakko said before returning to see a team-low in ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Nashville Predators. "...I have not been the worst guy, but that was me out of the lineup.”

Kakko praised the Rangers organization while being introduced as a member of the Kraken Thursday, but said the recent stretch has been hard on the team.

"For everybody. Like, you don't have your captain anymore over there," Kakko said, per The Athletic. "He's a good guy, everyone likes him. So there was a lot of things going on."

The Rangers (15-15-1) are 2-5-0 since the Trouba trade and have just three wins in their past 14 games, falling out of a playoff spot while picking up just six of a possible 28 points.