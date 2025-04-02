NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored at 24 seconds of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Trocheck slid the puck past goalie Filip Gustavsson to help the Rangers keep pace with Montreal in the Eastern Conference wild-card race. Both teams have 79 points.

Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 34th goal and Braden Schneider, K’Andre Miller and Chris Kreider added goals for New York. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves.

Minnesota’s Marco Rossi tied it at 4 early in the third. Gustav Nyqvist, Brock Faber and Marcus Johansson also scored, and Gustavsson made 34 saves. The Wild are in wild-card position in the Western Conference with 89 points.

Takeaways

Wild: Failed to rebound from a shootout loss Monday night in New Jersey.

Rangers: Gabe Perreault made his NHL debut. The 19-year-old forward, a first-round draft pick in 2023, played two seasons for Boston College.

Key moment

Trocheck ended it with his 22nd goal of the season.

Key stat

New York was 0 for 4 on the power play and has only two goals in its last 41 chances.

Up next

The Wild are at the New York Islanders on Friday night. The Rangers are at New Jersey on Saturday.

___

