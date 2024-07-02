Following a wild opening day of free agency on Monday that saw more than $1 billion spent on contracts, the list of available players has dwindled significantly.

Only six players remain from TSN Hockey's Top 50 UFA list with Vladimir Tarasenko being the top ranked player at No. 24.

Let's take a closer look at some of the best players remaining in free agency.

Vladimir Tarasenko Florida Panthers

Veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko is looking for a new contract after winning the second Stanley Cup of his career last month as a member of the Florida Panthers.

He also won a Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

The 32-year-old Russian totaled 23 goals and 32 assists over 76 games split between the Ottawa Senators and Panthers in 2023-24. Tarasenko added five goals and four assists over 22 playoff games during Florida's memorable run.

Tarasenko is coming off an eight-year contract that paid him $7.5 million per season.

After being selected 16th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, Tarasenko has recorded 293 goals and 336 assists over 751 career games with the Blues, New York Rangers, Senators and Panthers.

Ryan Suter Dallas Stars

Veteran American defenceman Ryan Suter is looking for a new home to finish his NHL career after being bought out for the second time.

After three seasons with the Dallas Stars, Suter was bought out last week following their run to the Western Conference Final with one year remaining on his four-year, $14.6 million contract. The Minnesota Wild also bought out the last four years of his contract in 2021.

The 39-year-old blueliner had two goals and 15 assists over 82 games this past season, adding four points in 19 games during the postseason.

Suter has 105 goals and 576 assists over 1,444 career games with the Nashville Predators, Wild and Stars.

Daniel Sprong Detroit Red Wings

Daniel Sprong remains a free agent after coming off a one-year, $2 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 27-year-old winger recorded more than 40 points for the second straight season in 2023-24, netting 18 goals and 25 assists.

A second-round pick in 2015, Sprong has 85 goals and 74 assists over 344 career games with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Season Kraken and Red Wings.

Jack Roslovic Columbus Blue Jackets

Jack Roslovic scored nine goals and 22 assists over 59 games split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers in 2023-24.

After playing over three seasons in Columbus, the 27-year-old forward was traded to the Rangers ahead of the deadline, adding two goals and six assists over 16 playoff games during New York's run to the Eastern Conference Final.

Roslovic was selected 25th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2015 and has recorded 80 goals with 141 assists over 445 career games with the Jets, Jackets and Rangers.

Roslovic is coming off a two-year, $8 million contract.

Kevin Lankinen Nashville Predators

Kevin Lankinen is arguably the best goalie remaining on the free agent market after recording a 2.82 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage over 24 games in a backup role with the Nashville Predators.

The 29-year-old native of Finland is coming off a one-year, $2 million deal.

Winnipeg Jets

Nate Schmidt was placed on buyout waivers over the weekend after a three-year run with the Winnipeg Jets. He had one season remaining on his six-year, $35.7 million contract when he was bought out.

The 32-year-old American defenceman had two goals and 12 assists over 63 games in 2023-24.

Schmidt has recorded 47 goals and 173 assists over 661 career games with the Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks and Jets.