Facing elimination for the third time in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers are off to a hot start and on the strength of a Warren Foegele goal, lead the Florida Panthers 1-0 after the first period of Game 6.

Foegele opened the scoring at the 7:27 mark of the opening period when he fired a pass from Leon Draisaitl past Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Brett Kulak was also credited with an assist on the opening marker.

Oilers forward Mattias Janmark took the first penalty of the opening 20 minutes when he was called for a slashing infraction at 8:17 of the period, Florida was able to get the kill.

Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen was called for a slashing penalty at 15:23 of the period, but the Oilers were held off the board on the man advantage.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was only forced to make two saves in the first period.

Bobrovsky turned away 10 of 11 shots in the opening frame for the Panthers.

The Panthers have not been able to put the Oilers away after winning the first three games of the series.

The Stanley Cup was in the building for Game 4, but Edmonton avoided the sweep with an 8-1 blowout victory on home ice.

The series then returned to Sunrise, Florida, but again the Panthers were denied the chance to lift the Cup for the first time in franchise history as the Oilers won 5-3 to force the series back to Edmonton for Game 6.