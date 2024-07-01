The Los Angeles Kings are set to sign forward Warren Foegele to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $3.5 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Foegele, 28, had a career-high 20 goals and 41 points in 82 games with the Edmonton Oilers last season.

He added three goals and eight points in 22 playoff games as the Oilers were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 6-foot-2 winger is coming off a three-year, $8.25 million deal he signed with the Oilers in July of 2021.

Drafted 67th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014, Foegele has 80 goals and 163 points in 431 career games split between the Hurricanes and Oilers.