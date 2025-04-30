The Washington Capitals hold a 3-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens after two periods in Game 5 of their first-round matchup.

Washington has a 3-1 series lead over Montreal and are looking to close out the Canadiens with a win on Wednesday.

They entered the period with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from captain Alex Ovechkin and Jakob Chychrun in the first frame.

Montreal's best opportunity to get on the board came seven minutes into the frame on the penalty kill when they walked in on a 3-on-1 on netminder Logan Thompson but couldn't find the back of the net

Tom Wilson added to the Capitals lead late in the second when he found the puck in the slot on the power play, sticking it past Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes to give the Capitals a three-goal lead.

Washington outshot Montreal 9-6 in the period and continue to outshoot them in the game 20-15. The Capitals are 2-for-3 on the man advantage while the Canadiens remain 0-for-2.

A Capitals' victory will bring about a date with the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, who eliminated the New Jersey Devils in five games on Tuesday.

The Canadiens are trying to bring the series back to Montreal for a Game 6, which would take place on Friday from the Bell Centre.