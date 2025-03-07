The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round pick, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

TSN Hockey insider Pierre LeBrun adds that it's Washington's own pick in 2025 headed to Pittsburgh.

Beauvillier, 27, has 13 goals and 20 points in 63 games with the Penguins this season.

The 5-foot-11 winger joined the Penguins on a one-year, $1.25 million contract in the off-season.

Drafted 28th overall by the New York Islanders in 2015, Beauvillier has 129 goals and 266 points in 613 career games split between the Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, and Penguins.

The Sorel-Tracy, Que., native represented Canada at the 2018 World Championship in a fourth-place finish.