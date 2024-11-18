Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin left Monday's matchup against the Utah Hockey Club in the third period with an apparent lower-body injury.

The incident occurred 5:30 into the third frame when Utah forward Jack McBain and Ovechkin collided knee-on knee.

Ovechkin remained down on the ice for several moments but was able to skate off under his own power and head to the Capitals' dressing room.

The Capitals were leading 4-2 at the time of the incident with Ovechkin recording a pair of goals.

Ovechkin now has a league-leading 15 goals and 25 points in 18 games this season.

The 39-year-old winger increased his career goal total to 868 goals, which is 26 shy of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record of 894.