Washington Capitals defenceman Ethan Bear will be unavailable for an indefinite period of time while he enters the NHL and NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Bear will return to the cub when cleared for on-ice competition by program administrators.

Bear, 26, has played 24 games this season, recording one goal and three assists.

The Regina, Sask., native has played 275 games with the Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, and Edmonton Oilers over six NHL seasons, totalling 17 goals and 67 points.

He was originally drafted in the fifth round (124th overall) by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft.