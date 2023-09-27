Washington Capitals defenceman Joel Edmundson is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing surgery on his fractured hand, the team announced Wednesday.

Edmundson had the surgery, which was done to stabilize the fracture, on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during Sunday's non-game group scrimmage.

The 30-year-old was acquired by the Capitals from the Montreal Canadiens this past off-season in exchange for third and seventh round picks in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Edmundson is signed through this season at a cap hit of $3.5 million. He is scheduled for unrestricted free agency in July.

The Brandon, Manitoba native scored two goals and added 11 assists in 61 games with the Canadiens last season. In 477 career NHL games with the Habs, Carolina Hurricanes, and St. Louis Blues, Edmundson has recorded 28 goals and 76 assists.