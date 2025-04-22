Washington Capitals defenceman Martin Fehervary will not play in the postseason after undergoing meniscus surgery on Monday, the team said Tuesday.

Fehervary injured his knee on April 15 while playing against the New York Islanders. The Capitals did not provide a timeline beyond the remainder of the playoffs.

The 25-year-old had five goals and 25 points while playing in 81 games with the Capitals this season, averaging 19 minutes of ice time,

Fehervary has 22 goals and 75 points in 299 career games, all with Washington. A second-round pick in the 2018 draft, he is signed through next season at a cap hit of $2.675 million.

The Capitals, who are the Eastern Conference's top seed in the playoffs, picked up a 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday night.