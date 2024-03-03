Capitals' Kuznetsov clears waivers, assigned to AHL Hersey
Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov cleared waivers on Sunday and was assigned to the AHL's Hersey Bears.
Kuznetsov, 31, was cleared to resume practicing with the club by the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Saturday and was put on waivers shortly after.
"It’s about a fresh start for Kuzy,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters on Saturday. "He’s been looking for a change in an environment, and I think this might set the wheels in motion for that to be accomplished.”
The 6-foot-2 winger is on the seventh season of an eight-year, $62.4 million deal and has a cap hit of $7.8 million per season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
Kuznetsov appeared in 43 games with the Capitals this season, registering six goals and 17 points.
Drafted 26th overall by the Capitals in 2010, Kuznetsov has played his entire 11-season career in Washington, registering 171 goals and 568 points in 723 games and helped the team to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018.