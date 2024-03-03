Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov cleared waivers on Sunday and was assigned to the AHL's Hersey Bears.

Kuznetsov, 31, was cleared to resume practicing with the club by the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Saturday and was put on waivers shortly after.

"It’s about a fresh start for Kuzy,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan told reporters on Saturday. "He’s been looking for a change in an environment, and I think this might set the wheels in motion for that to be accomplished.”

The 6-foot-2 winger is on the seventh season of an eight-year, $62.4 million deal and has a cap hit of $7.8 million per season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Kuznetsov appeared in 43 games with the Capitals this season, registering six goals and 17 points.

Drafted 26th overall by the Capitals in 2010, Kuznetsov has played his entire 11-season career in Washington, registering 171 goals and 568 points in 723 games and helped the team to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018.