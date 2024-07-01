The Washington Capitals have signed restricted free agent forward Connor McMichael to a two-year, $4.2 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

McMichael, 23, recorded 18 goals and 33 points in 80 games with the Washington Capitals last season. He added a goal in four playoff games before the Capitals were swept by the New York Rangers in the first round.

The 6-foot winger is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract he signed with the Capitals in July of 2019.

Drafted 25th overall by the Capitals in 2019, McMichael has 27 goals and 51 points in 155 career games.

The Ajax, Ont., native represented Canada twice at the World Juniors, taking home a gold medal in 2020 and a silver medal in 2021.