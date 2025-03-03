The Washington Capitals re-signed goaltender Charlie Lindgren to a three-year, $9 million contract extension on Monday.

Lindgren’s contract will carry an average annual value of $3 million and ensures the Capitals will keep their tandem of Lindgren and Logan Thompson in place for the foreseeable future.

"Since joining our organization in 2022, Charlie has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and reliability in net with his athleticism and drive," general manager Chris Patrick . "With both goalies under contract for the next three seasons, we expect this tandem to provide our club stability at a crucial position and push one another to compete and play at a high level.”

Lindgren has a record of 13-10-3 with a 2.70 goals-against average, an .898 save percentage and one shutout in 27 games with Washington this season.

The 31-year-old had previously spent this season playing out the last of a three-year, $3.3 million deal signed with the Capitals in 2022. He enjoyed the best season of his career last year, finishing with a 25-16-7 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA.

The Lakeville, Minn., native has a career record of 66-49-15 with a GAA of 2.77 and a save percentage of .907 in 137 career NHL games. Lindgren was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Montreal Canadiens in 2016.

The Capitals signed Thompson to a six-year, $35.1million contract extension at the end of January. The 28-year-old netminder has a sparkling 25-4-5 record this season with a .919 save percentage and a 2.27 GAA after joining the Capitals last summer in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Washington has the second-best record in the NHL this season, sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 84 points, six ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs who are second.