The Washington Capitals and goaltender Logan Thompson have come to an agreement on a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension with a cap hit of $5.85 million.

Thompson, 27, is playing out the final season of a three-year, $2.3 million contract and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

The 6-foot-4 netminder is a Vezina Trophy candidate this season with a 22-2-3 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.09 goals against average.

Thompson was acquired by the Capitals last summer from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for two draft picks. He has helped the Capitals to a 33-11-5 record for the best record in the NHL entering Monday's action.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Golden Knights in 2020, Thompson has a career 78-34-14 record with a 2.55 GAA and .915 save percentage split between the Golden Knights and Capitals.

Thompson helped lead the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2023, going 21-13-3 with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in the regular season before going down with an injury prior to the playoffs.

The Calgary native represented Canada at the 2022 World Championship where he went 3-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .881 save percentage in a silver-medal finish.