Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas skated briefly at Sunday's morning skate in a non-contact jersey, reports NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. His status for Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens is currently unknown.

Protas sustained a cut on his left foot on April 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks and missed the final six games of the season.

“We’ve got guys working through some things… guys progressing, potentially playing on Monday, potentially not," head coach Spencer Carbery said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old is coming off a career-best season where he scored 30 goals and 66 points in 76 games.