Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson said Wednesday that his latest suspension was a "tough pill to swallow" amidst his team's playoff push.

Wilson, 30, is eligible to return to the team's lineup on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins after serving a six-game ban for a high-stick to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor.

It was the sixth suspension of his 12-year career.

Tom Wilson, eligible to return from a 6-game suspension tomorrow vs. PIT, discussed the ban after practice today. “It’s a tough pill to swallow,” the #ALLCAPS’ vet said. pic.twitter.com/lDWICDYHgd — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 3, 2024

"It's one of those plays where it happens really quick," Wilson told reporters after practice. "Obviously, I'm not trying to hit him in the face there at all. He's a tough player. The tough part for me is he doesn't miss a shift and I'm gone for six games. It's a tough pill to swallow when that's the case. It felt like a long time. So obviously, I've gotta control my stick better and that doesn't happen. I think he knew right away it was an accident. There was no intent behind the play. So for six games with a play that there's not intent behind, it's tough, but at the end of the day, it is what it is and all I can do now is control the future and help this team get into the playoffs."

The six games take Wilson to 43 missed for his career due to suspension.

In 66 games this season, the Toronto native has 17 goals and 15 assists.

With 74 games played, the Capitals sit on 82 points and currently occupy the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot over the Detroit Red Wings on regulation victories. They trail the Philadelphia Flyers by a single point for the final Metropolitan Division playoff spot, having played two fewer games.