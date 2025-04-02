RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Logan Thompson left the Washington Capitals’ game at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night with what the team said was an upper-body injury.

The Capitals called Thompson doubtful to return. Charlie Lindgren took over in net to start the second period, and Thompson was not where the extra goaltender usually sits rink side at Carolina’s arena.

Thompson allowed three goals on 12 shots in the first. It was not clear when or how he was injured.

The 28-year-old may be among the finalists for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender after winning 31 of his first 42 appearances in his first season with Washington. He was rewarded with a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension signed in late January.

Lindgren played Tuesday night when the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals won at Boston. After replacing Thompson against the Hurricanes, Lindgren allowed a goal on the fourth shot he faced to make it 4-0.

