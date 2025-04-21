Logan Thompson was the first goaltender off the ice during the Washington Capitals' optional gameday skate on Monday and appears set to start Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.

After the skate though, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery once again declined to name his starter. He also would not reveal if Thompson has been medically cleared to play.

Thompson has been sidelined since April 2 due to an upper-body injury, missing Washington's final seven games of the season.

Charlie Lindgren would be in line to start if Thompson is not ready, or the team elects to give him an additional game to heal.

Thompson finished the regular season with a 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and two shutouts in his first year in Washington.

Lindgren, who was also on the ice for Monday's skate, went 20-14-3 during the regular season, posting a .896 save percentage and a 2.68 GAA.