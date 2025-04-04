Washington Capitals netminder Logan Thompson "will miss a little bit of time," head coach Spencer Carbery announced Friday.

Carbery did not provide a firm timeline on Thompson and the team recalled goaltender Hunter Shepard from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Friday morning to fill his absence.

The move comes two days after Logan Thompson left the team's 5-1 loss the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday with an upper-body injury.

Thompson allowed three goals on 12 shots in the first period and did not return for the second. It was not clear when or how Thompson was injured.

Thompson, 28, is a potential Vezina Trophy finalist this season after winning 31 of his first 42 appearances in his first season with Washington. He was rewarded with a six-year, $35.1 million contract extension signed in late January.

Charlie Lindgren has largely split starts with Thompson for most of the season, but has been unable to find the same success. Lindgren has a 17-12-3 record with a .899 save percentage and a 2.66 goals-against average. Thompson has gone 31-6-6 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA.

Shepard, 29, has a record of 22-11-3 with a 2.81 goals-against average, an .891 save percentage and three shutouts in 37 AHL games this season. The 6’0”, 219-pound goaltender ranks tied for second in the AHL in wins.

Shepard appeared in four games with the Capitals last season, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 3.19 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage.