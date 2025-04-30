The Washington Capitals have a 2-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens after 20 minutes in Game 5 of their first-round series on Wednesday.

Washington holds a 3-1 series lead over Montreal and are looking to close out the Canadiens with a win on Wednesday.

Montreal had an opportunity to break the deadlock on the power play halfway through the period when Pierre-Luc Dubois was sent off for a two-minute interference penalty.

The Canadiens mustered one shot on goal before Juraj Slafkovsky was hit with a slashing penalty to end the Montreal man advantage

Alex Ovechkin immediately made the Canadiens pay, wiring a shot past Jakub Dobes on the ensuing power play to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Ovechkin's fourth tally of the playoffs and is now tied with Mario Lemieux for 12th in all-time playoff goals with 76.

Washington added to their lead just over two minutes later when defenceman Jakob Chychrun walked in and beat Dobes on his short side for his second goal of the playoffs.

Tom Wilson almost gave the Capitals a three-goal lead with just over six minutes remaining in the period but Dobes was able to go post-to-post to rob him with his glove hand and to keep the Canadiens within two.

Washington continued to poor on the pressure late in the period when Connor McMichael was able to walk in on a breakaway but he was also denied by Dobes.

The Capitals outshot the Canadiens 11-9 in the frame and scored on their only man advantage. Montreal went 0-for-2 on the power-play in the period.

A Capitals' victory will bring about a date with the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, who eliminated the New Jersey Devils in five games on Tuesday.

The Canadiens are trying to bring the series back to Montreal for a Game 6, which would take place on Friday from the Bell Centre.