The Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens are tied 1-1 after the first period in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night.

Connor McMichael opened the scoring just over three minutes into the opening frame as he tapped in a pass from Matt Roy, who gathered the puck off a rebound from Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault and found his teammate. Rasmus Sandin picked up the other assist as his shot from the point led to the rebound from Montembeault.

The Canadiens tied the game with under a minute remaining in the period on a point shot from Alexandre Carrier that found its way past Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson. Alex Newhook picked up the assist on the goal.

Montreal got the first power play of the game seven and half minutes in as Capitals rookie Ryan Leonard went to the box for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the Canadiens failed to score on the man advantage.

Shortly after the Capitals killed off the power play, they got their own opportunity as Newhook went to the box for tripping Leonard, but the Canadiens killed off the penalty.

Washington will begin the second period on the power play as Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki was whistled with 40 seconds remaining for slashing.

The Capitals lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.