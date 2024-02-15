The Washington Capitals have placed forward Matthew Phillips on waivers Thursday.

Phillips, 25, has one goal and four assists in 27 games with the Capitals this season.

A sixth-round pick (166th overall) by the Calgary Flames at the 2016 NHL Draft, Phillips signed as a free agent with Washington on July 2, inking a one-year, $775,000 contract.

In other waivers news, the Vegas Golden Knights have placed forward Marcus Kallionkieli on unconditional waivers and will have his contract terminated.

The 22-year-old has played on loan in Europe this season with Poland's STS Sanok and Finland's Kiekko-Espoo.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Rem Pitlick also cleared waivers after being waived by the team on Wednesday.