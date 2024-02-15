SCOREBOARD

Capitals place F Phillips on waivers

Published

The Washington Capitals have placed forward Matthew Phillips on waivers Thursday. 

Phillips, 25, has one goal and four assists in 27 games with the Capitals this season. 

A sixth-round pick (166th overall) by the Calgary Flames at the 2016 NHL Draft, Phillips signed as a free agent with Washington on July 2, inking a one-year, $775,000 contract. 

In other waivers news, the Vegas Golden Knights have placed forward Marcus Kallionkieli on unconditional waivers and will have his contract terminated. 

The 22-year-old has played on loan in Europe this season with Poland's STS Sanok and Finland's Kiekko-Espoo. 

Chicago Blackhawks forward Rem Pitlick also cleared waivers after being waived by the team on Wednesday. 