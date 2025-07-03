The Washington Capitals have re-signed unrestricted free agent forward Anthony Beauvillier to a two-year, $5.5 million contract on Thursday.

The contract carries an annual cap hit of $2.75 million.

Beauvillier, 27, finished last season with the Capitals after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a draft pick prior to the trade deadline.

The 5-foot-11 winger had 15 goals and 25 points in 81 games split between the Penguins and Capitals last season. He added two goals and six points in 10 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

Beauvillier is coming off a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

Drafted 28th overall by the New York Islanders in 2015, Beauvillier has 131 goals and 271 points in 631 career games split between the Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Penguins, and Capitals.

The Sorel-Tracy, Que., native represented Canada at the 2018 World Championship in a fourth-place finish.