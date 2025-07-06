The Washington Capitals re-signed restricted free agent forward Hendrix Lapierre to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Sunday.

Lapierre, 23, recorded eight assists in 27 games with the Capitals last season. He also registered seven goals and 32 points in 32 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears.

The 6-foot centre is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Capitals in 2020, Lapierre has nine goals and 31 points in 84 career games.

Lapierre also helped the Bears win back-to-back Calder Cup championships in 2023 and 2024, taking home the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as playoff MVP in 2024 after registering seven goals and 22 points during the playoff run.