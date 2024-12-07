MONTREAL — The Washington Capitals erased a 2-0 first-period deficit by scoring four unanswered goals to earn a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at Centre Bell.

It was the ninth straight road win for the Capitals, who lead the Metropolitan Division.

Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield scored five minutes apart to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Washington responded just 30 seconds into the second frame through a point shot from Pierre-Luc Dubois. In the third period, a pair of opportunistic Tom Wilson goals and a fourth from Dylan Strome sealed the game.

TAKEAWAYS

Canadiens: Amid even-strength struggles, Montreal’s zone entry off the rush was strong and led to both Newhook’s and Caufield’s goals.

Capitals: Despite playing without Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie and Niklas Backstrom, Washington looks as good as ever, fighting back from a poor first period to continue their great run of form.

KEY MOMENT

In a span of roughly nine minutes with the score tied in the third period, Capitals netminder Logan Thomson saved four clearcut breakaways, keeping the visitors in the game.

KEY STAT

The Washington Capitals have scored 28 goals in their last seven games.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Canadiens: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.