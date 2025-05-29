An email sent out to Washington Capitals season-ticket holders indicating that the 2025-2026 season would be Alex Oveckin's final year in the NHL was in error, the team announced on Thursday.

The team says no decision has been made on the 39-year-old Ovechkin's future.

"No decision has been made on Alex Ovechkin's future following the 2025-2026 NHL season," the statement read. "An email was sent from an individual with the corporate sales department that mistakenly alluded to next year being Alex Ovechkin's final year."

Next season will be Ovechkin's 21st NHL campaign and the final year of a five-year, $47.5 million contract.

The Moscow native became the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer in April with his 895th goal to break Wayne Gretzky's previous mark. Ovechkin finished his season with 44 goals and 29 assists in 65 games to take his all-time total to 897.

A 40-or-more-goal-scorer on 14 occasions, Ovechkin's 1,623 points are 11th all-time. He needs 19 points to surpass Joe Sakic and break into the top-10.

A 13-time All-Star, Ovechkin has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorer on nine occasions. He has also claimed three Hart Trophy's as the league's most valuable player to his team.

Ovechkin's 1,491 games played are 26th all-time and third among active players.